Mallards starting Duck Pond Drive-In Theater

MADISON, Wis. — Can’t catch a ballgame at the Duck Pond right now?

No worries — the Madison Mallards are still finding a way to bring people to the ballpark. The Mallards are transforming the Duck Pond into a Drive-In Theater, the first such in Dane County to open after the Safer at Home Order was ruled down by the state’s Supreme Court on Wednesday.

According to a news release, opening night at the Duck Pond Drive-In will be Wednesday, May 20 and feature the 2019 rendition of Aladdin.

The release said movies will be shown on the Zimbrick Honda video board and audio will be sent via FM transmitter.

A menu of pre-packaged popcorn, candy, canned beer, wine and Pepsi products will be available for no-contact purchasing on-site.

No cash transactions will be accepted, and no carry-ins will be allowed into the ballpark.

The Mallards said a plan and set of rules has been approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County and will be enforced.

Officials said it will cost $40 per car and cars cannot contain more guests than it has seatbelts.

