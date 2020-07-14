Mallards drive-in theater features new bobbleheads, too

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — You might miss your annual Madison Mallards game this season, but you don’t have to miss out on its annual giveaways.

The Mallards are launching three drive-in movies that will include a 2020 Mallards bobblehead with a ticket, according to a press release. The 2020 season would have featured six different bobblehead nights but instead will be available at different events through the summer.

“One of the most fun parts of Mallards games over the years has been an innovative series of bobblehead giveaways,” the team said in a news release Tuesday. “With the cancellation of the Mallards 2020 season, these bobbleheads faced a long dark off-season in storage.”

This upcoming weekend, Warner Park will host The Sandlot and Jurassic Park on Saturday and Scooby-Doo on Sunday, all three featuring their own bobbleheads.

You can receive a bobblehead per ticket, per car. You can also purchase additional items for $10 at checkout.

Buy your tickets at mallardsbaseball.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments