Making your mask work better

MADISON, Wis. — An invention from the UW-Madison College of Engineering recently got somewhat of an endorsement from the CDC.

The Badger Seal is a device that goes over your mask. It’s designed to eliminate gaps so fewer particles escape or are inhaled. A video demonstration from the university shows how a mask fitted with the Badger Seal performs a lot better.

In recommending mask fitters to improve protection, @CDCgov relied, in part, on research led by @uw_mechengr and @UWMadisonChem faculty. Learn more about the Badger Seal mask fitter created by the @UWMadMaker team: https://t.co/yptnNvE1T4 pic.twitter.com/TaRff2SzaH — UW-Madison Engr (@UWMadEngr) February 11, 2021

The CDC just used the UW-Madison Study on the Badger Seal in new guidelines for how to wear a mask.

“It just has a huge impact on the performance of the mask. The more people who know about it and but it will ultimately be a life saved,” said Badger Seal co-creator Scott Sanders.

You can find the Badger Seal mask fitter at the UW Makers Space for $10. Other companies sell similar products online as well.

