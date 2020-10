Making Wisconsin Cheddar Apple Pie Bars with Angie Edge

Site staff by Site staff

Angie Edge from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins News 3 Now at Noon to share a tasty fall recipe that pairs Wisconsin cheddar cheese and apples.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.