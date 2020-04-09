Make Easter dining easy this year with curbside pickup options

7 Madison restaurants are putting their own spin on the classic spread.

Easter Sunday might look a little different this year. While you may be trading in your fresh-pressed slacks and Easter bonnet for your favorite pair of footie pajamas, it does not mean you can’t share meal with those you love. Several Madison restaurants are putting their own spin on the classic spread that will be available for in-store pickup. Save yourself a trip to the grocery store and the stress of cooking a holiday meal by supporting some of your favorite local establishments.

Heritage Tavern is kicking it old school with an Easter menu that is sure to make grandma proud. For the main course, choose between bourbon and cherry-glazed “old fashioned” Heritage ham, braised lamb shoulder or roast guinea hen. It won’t be hard to get the kids to eat their daily serving of vegetables with irresistible options like the market vegetable potato salad and charred curried cauliflower. And the restaurant’s deviled eggs will get you in the Easter spirit. The menu is available for $30 a person with a minimum of two people. Call to place your takeout or curbside order for Easter Sunday. 608-283-9500

While you may have had to cancel a spring European getaway, it is not too late to take your tastebuds on a culinary journey with Lombardino’s classic Italian Easter meal for six people. A juniper-brined and wood-grilled seared local pork loin paired with broccolini tossed in Lombardino’s housemade creamy Italian vinaigrette will make the dinner table feel like a festive piazza. The full three-course spread features a number of local ingredients like Fischer Family Farm pork loin to Stalzy’s Deli buttery holiday rolls. You can also snag a bottle of wine through Lombardino’s virtual wine emporium with selections from all over Italy. Thursday is the last day to put in orders. In-store pickup will take place on April 11 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Click here to order. 608-238-1922

Fitchburg’s Asian fusion oasis, SoHo Gourmet Cuisines, is offering its own take on a classic Easter meal. The main course features 2 pounds of leg of lamb with rosemary gravy that is sure to make mouths water. Alongside the main event, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese will fill your plates and stomachs. The full meal runs $60 and can feed a family of four. In-store pickup will be available on April 12. Click here to order now. 608-960-4011

If you’re in search of a more traditional Easter meal, look no further than Bar Corallini. Rosemary ham headlines the menu alongside Easter staples like Parmesan scalloped potatoes. A flourless chocolate torte caps off the family-style lunch or dinner. The menu for six is completely gluten free and available for $95. All meals must be ordered in advance via Bar Corallini’s Instagram (@barcorallini) or by phone until 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be available for in-store pickup on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders close at 7 p.m. on April 9. 608-709-1316

Start your Easter Sunday off right with State Street breakfast aficionados Short Stack Eatery. Two different quiches will be available for curbside pickup. Choose between a bacon, aged cheddar and chive, or a vegetarian option packed with broccoli, mushrooms, and fontina cheese. Each quiche is $35. For those with a sweet tooth, cherry and blueberry fruit pies will also be available for $12 each. If you’re in need of a last-minute side for your evening spread, Short Stack will also be offering its take on the classic dinner roll. All Easter Special orders must be received by phone order before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Orders can be picked up curbside only between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. There will be no delivery option for Easter specials. 608-709-5569

Merchant and Lucille are teaming up for a star-studded Easter meal. The menu features a number of locally sourced ingredients that bring a Wisconsin flair to the dinner table. Get to know why we are called America’s Dairyland with Sconnie mac and cheese, featuring Hook’s 1-year-aged cheddar, Saxony Snowfields, and Carr Valley aged Marissa. Sample delicious local produce with the Elderberry Farms roasted root vegetable blend and Vitruvian Farms mixed green salad, and then glide into the main event with roast turkey breast and rosemary roasted ham. Bigger families get a better deal with meals costing $50 per 2 people, $90 per 4 people and $20 per additional person. The deadline for pre-orders is Saturdayat 8 p.m. Pick up your order curbside on Sunday, April 12 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Lucille window on S. Pinckney St. or get it delivered for a $3 fee. Click here to order now. 608-283-0000

For a vegan and gluten-free Easter meal, Surya Cafe has you covered. This light and healthy feast includes vegetable tagine with chickpeas, lemon sauce and fresh herbs on a bed of Moroccan quinoa. A house salad and half loaf of homemade bread complete the meal. The dessert sounds particularly creative and intriguing: orange chocolate medicinal mushroom cheesecake. Two servings of the meal go for $50, or four servings for $80. Call now through Saturday to schedule your curbside pick up. 608-709-7476

