Majority of Wisconsin Republicans voted absentee in April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April.

That’s according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together.

It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election.

Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

