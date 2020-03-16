Majority of Madison libraries close due to staffing shortages related to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Public Library has temporarily closed three more branches due to staffing shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city posted about the closures on its website.

Here’s a list of libraries currently closed.

Alicia Ashman, 733 N. High Point Rd.

Goodman South Madison, 2222 S. Park St.

Hawthorne, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

Lakeview, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.

Meadowridge, 5726 Raymond Rd.

Monroe Street, 1705 Monroe St.

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd.

Central Library and Sequoya Library are the only branches currently open in Madison.

All meetings, programs and events happening at all libraries are cancelled indefinitely, and the Dream Bus has suspended service through April 5.

Library customers may use the library remotely by using LINKcat to place holds, check library card records, or renew items. Library items may also be renewed by calling Telecirc (608-242-4700) or any open library. The library’s databases and downloadable audiobooks and eBooks are also accessible 24/7 with a library card.

