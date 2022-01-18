Majority Leader Jim Steineke will not seek re-election

by Kyle Jones

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Rep. Jim Steineke, the majority leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly, will not seek re-election.

In a statement Tuesday, the Republican leader said that it’s time for someone new to take over.

“Serving as an elected representative has been one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life,” Steineke said. “However, I firmly believe the time has come to pass the torch and allow for others in our community to step forward and serve their neighbors.”

Steineke was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, representing the 5th Assembly district. In 2012, he was elected assistant majority leader, and then majority leader in 2014.

“Through bold, conservative leadership, we’ve been able to accomplish so much,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the results legislative Republicans have been able to deliver over the past decade.”

The former Outagamie County Board member indicated that he will return to the private sector at the end of his term.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) thanked Steineke for his time in government, calling him in a statement “an essential part of moving Wisconsin forward.”

“The Republican caucus and the state of Wisconsin will lose a bold leader when Jim leaves the Assembly,” Vos said. “Jim has been a dedicated, strong conservative voice for the past decade, and his service was invaluable.”

Steineke is the latest prominent Wisconsin politician to call it quits; last month, longtime Democratic State Sen. Jon Erpenbach announced he too will not seek re-election. Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) also announced earlier this month she will be retiring from the Senate.

