Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

MADISON, Wis. — A new Marquette University Law School polls shows a wide majority of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places as concern about the coronavirus rises.

The poll released Tuesday was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.

How Evers’ is handling coronavirus issues: 61% of WI voters approve, 35% disapprove. In June, it was 58% and 37%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020

Overall, 69% of respondents agreed that masks should be required in all public places. Only 43% of Republicans supported a mask mandate, compared to 93% of Democrats. Concern about the virus is at its highest level since it was first asked about in March.

Economic impact of the pandemic: Reported job loss stayed steady from June to August, with 9% in new poll saying they lost a job, 24% saying someone in their family did, and 5% saying both. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020

