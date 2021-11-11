Major donation helps Madison college prep program continue through school year

MADISON, Wis. — A major donation is being made for a local program helping high school students prepare for college.

Ascendium Education Group is contributing a quarter-million dollars to the local AVID/TOPS program to help it continue through the school year.

The donation was announced at an event Wednesday night that also shared some of the program’s success stories.

“I am a first generation college graduate. I was raised by a single mother who didn’t graduate from high school. I really had no idea how any of this worked. Without the help and guidance that the AVID program provided me with, I don’t think I would honestly be here,” Matida Bojang said.

Bojang is a recent UW-Milwaukee graduate and is now attending the Medical School of Wisconsin to become a physician.

“Matida’s story is amazing and she’s a real inspiration,” Brett Lindquist of Ascendium Education Group said. “We know there are a lot of Matidas out there that have participated in this program and we know there are many more to come and that’s very rewarding as an organization.”

The AVID/TOPSprogram is a partnership between the Madison Metropolitan School District and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, helping prepare high school students for college and making it more affordable.

