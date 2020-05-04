Magdalena Marianna “Leny” Gibbon

Magdalena Marianna “Leny” Gibbon, age 95, of Linden, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Bloomfield HRC in Dodgeville following a long illness.

Leny was born on June 5, 1924, in Argyle, WI, to John and Bertha (Abegglen) Amacher. She was a 1942 graduate of Barneveld High School. Leny was married to James Graber and later to Aldro Clark Gibbon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Aldro Gibbon, and James Graber; an infant daughter, Heidi Christine Gibbon; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Gibbon, and siblings, John A. Amacher, Anna Bertha Schweitzer, and Suzy Amacher.

Leny is survived by two children, Marlee Jane Hewitt of Richland Center; Marc John Gibbon of Redlands, CA; and three grandchildren, Aaron M. Herrbach; Brandi Leigh Gibbon and Jarrod Marc (Sari) Gibbon; two great grandchildren, Dominic Jarrod Gibbon and Danielle Cynthia Gibbon; two sisters, Ruth N. Steinhauer, and Linda E. Gerke; a brother, Sam Amacher, as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In keeping with Leny’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the Linden Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bloomfield Manor Activities Fund; St. Croix Hospice; Iowa County Humane Society; Linden Fire Department and EMS; Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Edmund, WI); or the charity of your choice.

