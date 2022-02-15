Mae L. (Berget) Dunn

by Obituaries

Mae L. (Berget) Dunn, age 94 of Cape Coral, FL formerly of Gratiot, WI passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home in Cape Coral.

She was born May 25, 1927, in Gratiot the daughter of Elmer and Alice (Engebretson) Berget. She grew up in Gratiot and graduated from Black Hawk High School. Mae was united in marriage to John Patrick “Pat” Dunn on March 2, 1946, at St. John’s Catholic Church in South Wayne, WI. After high school she farmed until she was 50 and decorated cakes and taught sewing classes. She and John moved to Florida where they ran a cabinet business and later started building houses in Cape Coral where Mae, designed the interior of the houses they built until their retirement.

Mae is survived by her children: Lee Patrick (Linda) Dunn of Fort Meyers, FL, Sonja Mary (David) Wiegel of Shullsburg, Wi, John Elmer “Jack” (Betty) Dunn and Mark Rodney (Cheryl) Dunn of Cape Coral, Terry James (Julie) Dunn of Gratiot, WI; her grandchildren: Shannon, Jesse, Ashley, Shelly, Jade, Joyce, Jerry, Michael, Marcia, Johnny, Phelycia, Janna, Jalena, Jeremy, Cody, Jason, Anya, Heath, and Nicholas, two step-grandchildren: Kimberly and Megan; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pat on July 15, 2007; one son: Tom Dunn in 1973; her siblings: Virgil (Agnes) Berget, Myrtle (Phil) Carrol, Merlin Berget, Avis (Milton) Mau, Josie (Duane) Shippy, Shirley Berget, and Hazel (Laverne) Zuberbuhler; and her grandchildren: Christopher Wiegel, John Wiegel, Tommy Dunn, and Chelsie Dunn.

Mae was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in South Wayne where she taught religion classes at the church for many years. She proudly farmed with her husband for many years and taught 4H sewing for many children. She cherished her family and always kept a busy house. She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years where she was an all-star pitcher. Mae was asked to play women’s professional baseball, but her parents wouldn’t allow her to. She always used to say, “There is something about standing on the mound – everything drifts away and you just play ball.” Outside of softball, she was also a very talented basketball player and bowler.

Mae had many other talents outside of sports – one of them being music. She was a very talented musician who knew how to play the piano, guitar, and accordion. Mae always said music could bring light into a dark room. She also had many skills in cooking and baking that her family always appreciated. In her free time, Mae loved to read a good book on her patio and always enjoyed an ice cream break. She was a very kind soul but always made sure children were taken care of and safe and always stood up for them.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in South Wayne with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. A visitation will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Gratiot.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Mae’s name.

