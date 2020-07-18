Mae Doris Hoel

STOUGHTON – Mae Doris Hoel, age 99, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Mae was born on May 1, 1921, to Carlos and Bertha (Lee) Martin in Dane County, Wis. She graduated from Stoughton High School and trained as a secretary.

In 1944, Mae married Carl Hoel and they had three sons. After the boys were off to school, Mae resumed her work as a secretary and was proud to maintain her position with the Wisconsin Department of Banking until she turned 70.

Mae loved to travel, venturing to many places, including Greece, Italy and China. She checked other things off her list into her mid-80s, including hiking to see petroglyphs in New Mexico and attending an Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; brothers, Carlos and Roger Martin; sister-in-law, Marjorie Martin; nephew, Roger Lee Martin; and niece, Bettie Jane Martin. She is survived by her sons, Carl (JoAnn), Kim and Cort; grandchildren, Carl, Linda and Tyler; sister-in-law, Janice Martin; and nieces and nephew.

Mae’s friends and family knew two things about her: she fiercely loved her sons, and she loved to give elaborate parties for her many friends. She will be dearly missed. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and Planned Parenthood. Online condolences at www.gundersonfh.com.