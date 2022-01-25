Madison’s unexpected Olympian: Anna Hoffman heads to Beijing

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A month ago, Anna Hoffman’s 2022 Olympic dream was over.

Despite winning the U.S. Olympic Trials in ski jumping, the 21-year-old Madison Memorial graduate was set to miss out on the Beijing Games after America’s women failed to earn enough points in qualifying competitions.

It was a tough blow for the U.S., which fought hard for women’s inclusion in jumping at the Olympics less than 20 years ago. The women got their first chance to fly at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Named as a sixth alternate, Hoffman’s chances of being an Olympian this year were incredibly low. However, after two nations returned a quota spot and four of the top five alternate nations declined their spots, her ticket to China was punched.

Hoffman used to train at Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton. She joins Dave Norby, Bill Bakke, and Kurt Stein as Blackhawk ski jumping Olympians.

She joins 222 other athletes heading to China, including 107 other women, the second-largest contingent to ever be sent to the Games.

The 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games begin February 3, the Opening Ceremony is scheduled for February 4, and Hoffman will jump on February 5.

