Madison’s Strictly Discs turns 33.3 years old

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Indie music store Strictly Discs celebrated a special anniversary on Wednesday.

The store turned 33.3 years old — for those who don’t know, 33.3 is typically how many times a record makes a full rotation on a record player per minute.

Strictly Discs got its start when Ron Roloff left the pharmaceutical sales business in 1988. Since then, the store on Monroe Street has gained fame for its vinyl selection; its offsite warehouse is home to more than 150,000 records.

What once started as a one-man operation now has 15 employees, including co-owner Angie Roloff.

“This neighborhood is a real testament to our success as well,” she said. “We have an incredible network of other business people, but also the neighboring communities that are always there to step in and support this street all the time.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.