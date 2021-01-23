Madison’s Street Division will begin plowing as snow falls

Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Street Division plows will be out on Saturday evening as snow begins to fall.

Snow is expected to begin on Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning. The city is urging residents to drive carefully if they choose to be out on the roads, and warned that traveling on Saturday night and Sunday will be difficult.

Plow trucks will be plowing main roads and salting them as snow begins to stick to the street. City crews will continue to loop through main streets as snow falls.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees, which means salt may work more slowly. The city warned that main roads that would normally be cleared quickly may be snowier for longer than in previous snowfalls this winter.

