Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

The parade was supposed to take place on Sunday.

“Health officials haven’t officially told us to cancel, but out of respect for the people of greater Madison, we won’t be hosting the annual celebration,” said the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee in a release Thursday.

This was the 23rd year for the parade

The post parade party at LJ’s will also be canceled.

Parade proceeds will still be given to local charities.

