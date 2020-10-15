Madison’s Rockhound Brewing Company to close

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison brewpub is closing its doors, saying it can’t see a way forward through the pandemic.

Rockhound Brewing owner and brewmaster Nate Warnke made the announcement in a video on the brewpub’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

“Unfortunately, the world has changed dramatically around us, and all good things must come to an end,” the Madison native said in his video.

Rockhound Brewing opened in 2016, growing out of Warnke’s homebrewing hobby. Prior to opening the brewpub, Warnke worked as a business analyst and consultant for a Fortune 500 company.

“If I was my own analyst, I’d be advising myself that it’s time for this project to end. I can see no logical path forward for Rockhound,” Warnke said.

The brewpub will wind down its operations in the coming weeks, with the kitchen fully closing on November 14th. From there, they’ll plan to sell their beer in growlers and crowlers for as long as they can, or until the beer runs out.

Warnke says he’s offering one last new creation — a double IPA he’s calling “Last Call.”

