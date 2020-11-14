‘A very emotional moment’: Madison’s Rockhound Brewing Company closes its doors for good

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison brew pub Rockhound Brewing Co. was forced to close its doors to the public for the last time on Saturday because of economic effects of the pandemic.

The brew pub first announced its plans to close last month. Owner and brewmaster Nate Warnke said that he never imagined his business would come to an end in such an abrupt and crazy way, calling it a “shipwreck fashion.”

Initially after the pandemic hit, Rockhound Brewing Co. moved to only doing takeout orders, and Warnke had to let go 21 employees out of the 23 he had.

After later reopening to the public with a limited capacity, the brew pub was not able to make enough to stay afloat. Warnke said he couldn’t see a way forward through the pandemic, which ultimately led him to decide to close the pub.”It’s gonna be an emotional moment,” Warnke said.

Many loyal customers came by Rockhound Brewing Co. on Saturday to say their goodbyes to the employees and have a final drink, showing a flood of support for the business.

“I’ve gotten amazing amounts of emails and a couple phone calls and text messages, and even people stopping by just to say ‘we’re sorry to see you go,’ Warnke said. “It’s definitely a bit of a sad moment.”

Rockhound Brewing Co. first opened in April of 2016 when Warnke decided to leave his corporate job of 12 years to open a small business in his hobby, home brewing. His goal was to create a sense of community behind the business.

“There were a lot of folks where we knew their names and they really appreciated knowing that we actually know who they are and that we actually care about them,” house manager Jaimie Fairbanks said.

Warnke said he hopes Rockhound Brewing Co. helps the community see that “you can build a family-run business that does things from the heart and from thought and from feeling.”

Although dining-in is no longer available, the brew pub will continue to sell their beer in growlers and crowlers on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays while supplies last.

