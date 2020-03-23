Madison’s Park Hotel temporarily closes, leads to 120 layoffs

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — The Park Hotel in Madison has laid off 120 of its employees, according to a notice from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The hotel, which is located on 22 South Carroll St., has temporarily closed as a result of the emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice said layoffs began Sunday.

