Madison’s lakes fully thawed following 2021-22 season

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s lakes have fully thawed, bringing an end to the 2021-22 winter season. While there’s still a chance for snowfall later this week, the absence of the ice is a sign of warmer weather to come.

Lake Mendota, the largest in the Yahara chain of lakes, officially froze over on Jan. 7 earlier this year. According to data from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, the lake opened up on April 2, meaning it was frozen over for 85 days. Lake Monona, the second largest in the chain, froze on Jan. 3 and opened on March 26 for a total of 82 days frozen over.

Each year, the State Climatology Office tracks the ice-on and ice-off dates for lakes Mendota, Monona and Wingra. Records dating back to the mid-19th century are typically based on observations made by numerous people including folks at the Washburn Observatory on the UW-Madison campus.

Because ice-on and ice-off records date back so far, the rules for determining when a lake is frozen over or not have been passed down orally, leading to varying strategies to make the call.

According to the climatology lab’s website, observers use a “50% covered” rule to determine if a lake is open, though that determination comes with a bit of subjectivity. To even out that subjectivity, observers check the lake from several spots, including South Few Street, the Monona Terrace and the northeastern end of the lake. Lake Wingra is usually observed from Vilas Park and sometimes from within the Arboretum.

Determining opening and closing dates for Lake Mendota is a bit trickier, though, because of its length and shape. Because there wasn’t a vantage point high enough available to observers in the 19th century — and because of the lake’s peculiar shoreline — observers opted to measure ice-on and off dates by whether or not it’s possible to row a boat between Picnic Point and Maple Bluff.

Regardless of the lake, though, ice-on dates aren’t considered official until the lake has remained closed for at least a full day.