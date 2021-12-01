Madison’s Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah at Hilldale Mall

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Jewish community celebrated the third night of Hanukkah at Hilldale Mall Tuesday.

Jewish leaders lit a 10-foot menorah at sundown. The event also included a chocolate gelt drop sponsored by the Madison Fire Department and a “dro-norah” — a drone flying around a menorah.

“Every night we add another candle and do a little bit more,” Rabbi Avremel Matusof of the Chabad of Madison said.

Hanukkah is a bit earlier this year; the Jewish Festival of Lights began Sunday night and wraps up this weekend.

