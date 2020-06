Madison’s Goodman Pool to open next month

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Goodman Pool is set to open in early July.

According to a post from the Madison Parks Facebook page, the pool will open “with adjustments” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison Parks said more details about the new changes will be announced in the coming weeks.

