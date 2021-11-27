Madison’s Edgewater Hotel lights up annual holiday display

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The Edgewater Hotel in Madison is now ready for the holidays.

Around 150 people gathered outside the hotel Friday evening for its seventh annual holiday tree lighting.

With some help from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, the crowd counted down as the switch was flipped to turn on the display for the season.



The event also featured live music from a choir and bagpiper, hot chocolate and outdoor movies.

