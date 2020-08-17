Madison’s Business Improvement District announces fund to help strengthen downtown businesses

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Central Business Improvement District announced Monday a new fund to help downtown businesses.

The Downtown Madison Fund was created to help support downtown businesses impacted by the civil unrest that happened in late May.

The fund has a fundraising goal of $300,000, which will be given to local businesses to use for repairs, job preservation, events, art installations and partnerships that “strengthen downtown,” among other things.

“We are thrilled to work with the Madison Community Foundation to establish the Downtown Madison Fund,” BID Board Chair Emily Mehl said. “This fund is a vital step in moving forward to help our downtown become the place we all want it to be – safe, welcoming and diverse.”

Details about the grant process have yet to be announced.

“There is a LOT of work to build State Street into the equitable, inclusive, economic engine we all want it to be. And before we can move forward, we must put things back together,” BID Executive Director Tiffany Kenney said. “A repair, recovery and revitalization plan will cost a lot of money. It is helpful to know there is support from the business and from the private sector to do this important work.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can do so here.

