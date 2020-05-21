Madison’s All City Swim Meet canceled due to COVID-19

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — The All-City Swim Meet will not take place this summer because of concerns of coronavirus.

The swim meet’s board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the event. The vote took place during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.

The All-City Swim Meet was scheduled for the week of July 27. Both diving competitions at Goodman Poll and swimming competitions at Ridgewood were cancelled.

The event typically brings in more than 2,000 athletes every year.

