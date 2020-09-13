Madison World Music Festival goes viral

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison World Music Festival went on this year, but things looked a bit different than normal.

Some performances from this year’s festival were still held in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union, but without an in-person audience.

The festival is a free multi-cultural experience.

“When you hear music it’s one of the main ways that you can see that everybody, every culture is capable of creating beauty and adding to the beauty of the world,” Francisco Savage-Martinez of the band Rebulú said.

The Madison World Music Festival is in its 17th year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.