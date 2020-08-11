Madison woman scammed out of $15,000 through phone trick

MADISON, Wis. — Scammers stole $15,000 from a Madison woman, tricking her into believing her grandson was in legal trouble.

According to Madison police, the 80-year-old woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson and his attorney. The scammers said the grandson got into a crash and needed bail money to get out of jail in Milwaukee.

Police say the woman initially thought it was “one of those scams,” but the caller assured her it was legitimate.

The woman withdrew the $15,000 from her bank account, then gave it to a man who came to her door Monday. That person claimed to be a courier for her grandson’s attorney.

The victim figured out the scam when she later called her grandson to see if he got out of jail.

