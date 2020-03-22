Madison woman runs around Lake Monona five times after Ultramarathon canceled

MADISON, Wis. — Kristen Peterson wasn’t going to let a canceled marathon keep her from conquering her goals. The Madison runner was scheduled to compete in a 100K ultramarathon in Tennessee, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So she took matters into her own hands.

“I put all the training in,” she explained, “and I really have been somewhat stressed out from the week as we all probably have, so I just wanted to do something to distract from that.”

Kristen decided to run around Lake Monona five times, which is approximately 55 miles. She started at 7am and finished around 9pm, with small breaks after each lap.

“You won’t regret it if you go, but you will regret it if you don’t go,” she said.

Kristen’s husband, Skip, and her running group, were all there to support her.

“She’s my person, and I’ll do whatever it takes to help her reach her dreams,” Skip said.

Both Kristen and Skip encourage people in Madison to get outside – with proper social distancing – in order to keep yourself mentally healthy during this trying time.

“Just get out and get some fresh air!” exclaimed Kristen, “It doesn’t have to be five times around Lake Monona, just a little bit is awesome!”

