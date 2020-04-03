Madison woman receives head wound after robbery on Roth Street

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A 46-year-old Madison woman received multiple sutures to close a head wound after being battered and robbed in the 1800 block of Roth Street Thursday night.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim is acquainted with the two subjects, a man and a woman.

The woman held her down while the man hit the victim multiple times, police said. The two individuals fled with the victim’s money and cellphone.

The individuals have not been located. Police said there is probably cause to arrest both for robbery and substantial battery.



