Madison woman offers pay-what-you-can plants outside home

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman has found a way to brighten people’s day during the pandemic. She’s offering pay-what-you-can plants outside her home on East Johnson Street.

Melissa O’Brien is a nurse by trade, so she enjoys taking care of things. During the pandemic that turned into caring for plants, then propagating more plants and finally putting them outside her home to share with others at whatever price they can afford.

