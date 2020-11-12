Madison woman mugged, cut by knife-wielding robber, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A 37-year-old Madison woman was mugged and cut by a knife-wielding robber around 11:11 a.m. Wednesday outside the U.S. Bank on East Towne Boulevard.

According to a release, the victim had withdrawn cash from an ATM when a woman got out of the passenger seat of a pick-up truck.

The release said the woman with a knife in one hand pushed the victim to the ground with her other hand.

The victim got a hand cut. The robber took her cash and returned to the truck where there was a man in the driver’s seat.

The release said the truck was older and white with no license plate.

The bank was closed because of Veterans Day and officers were unable to immediately check surveillance cameras.

