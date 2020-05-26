Madison woman in critical condition after crash with impaired driver

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a crash with an impaired driver Sunday at 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point and South Gammon roads.

According to a release, witnesses told police the woman was driving north on South Gammon Road when the impaired driver ran a red light. The driver hit the victim’s SUV.

Alisha L. McCann, 30, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by impaired use of a motor vehicle. She also was cited for violating a red traffic light, inattentive driving and operating while revoked.



