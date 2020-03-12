Madison woman crashes into home, causing gas leak

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Police say a Madison woman is being ticketed for drunk driving after crashing her pickup truck into a home on East Dayton Street Wednesday night.

The Madison Fire Department says the crash caused a natural gas leak when the truck broke off the home’s gas meter. Firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. and evacuated residents before shutting off the gas valve. The residents were able to return inside after firefighters were able to air out the home.

Madison police say the 44-year-old woman driving the truck suffered a cut to her head in the crash, requiring multiple stitches. A passenger in the car was not injured.

