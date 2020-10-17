Madison woman arrested under suspicion of 6th OWI

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

COLOMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested 30-year-old Samone Nicole Miller on Friday night for her sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OWI), a felony.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper responded to a driving complaint call saying the vehicle was driving at a slow rate, unable to maintain lanes and neared a crash.

The trooper reported observing multiple signs of impairment and after administering sobriety tests, arrested Miller for her 6th OWI offense as well as numerous felony bail jumping charges.

