Madison woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman an was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Wednesday night.

According to an incident report, police responded after a driver on the West Beltline Highway near Fish Hatchery Road reported that a driver, who had been tailgating him in heavy traffic, collided with his car while attempting to pass him.

The report said the collision nearly sent the driver’s car into a concrete barrier. He was able to get the license plate number of the car that hit his, which helped police locate the SUV and the driver.

Police said Kenya C. Haskins, 38, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating under the influence, hit-and-run, reckless driving and operating while revoked.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.