Madison woman arrested for 4th OWI offense after crash

by Kyle Jones

HARMONY, Wis. – Rock Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for operating while intoxicated Sunday after she crashed her vehicle in Harmony Township.

Officials said Philomena Martin, 29, of Madison was walking with another person near East Bingham Road and North Henke Road just before 11 p.m. when officers stopped her.

Martin and the other person reportedly appeared intoxicated and were trying to walk to Milton.

Police found a crashed vehicle south of where the two were stopped.

Martin was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested. She has three prior OWI convictions.

She was taken to the Rock County Jail.

