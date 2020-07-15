Madison woman arrested after crashing car, trying to fight people

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. — A woman is facing charges after police say she tried to run people over her car and fight people at the scene.

It happened along Darbo Drive before 10 p.m Tuesday night. That’s just off of East Washington Avenue.

Police say Kiminique Armour used her car to hit another vehicle and drove onto a curb almost hitting bystanders.

She’s facing two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

