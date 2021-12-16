Madison officials say 1,800 lost power, dozens of calls for trees down during peak of wind storm

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — At the peak of Wednesday night’s storms and dangerous winds, about 1,800 people in the city lost power, city officials said Thursday.

As of 1:30 p.m., there were still about 140 customers without power as a result of downed power lines and other issues caused by the wind, down from about 460 who were still in the dark at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Madison Fire Department and other agencies responded to about 15 to 20 incidents for tree limbs down, wires down and other electrical emergencies, Ed Ruckriegel of the Madison Fire Department said during Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s press briefing.

City Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines says the Streets Division’s Forestry Work Unit worked overnight to help clear as much as they could. Those crews responded to a total of 16 trees down and 14 calls for limbs blocking sidewalks, bike paths and street lanes, Romines said.

“40-60 mile an hour sustained winds for 6 to 7 hours. Pitch dark, it sounded like a train going through the trees. To grab chainsaws and head out in that to do tree work I think takes a certain level of courage,” Romines said.

The mayor also thanked those crews and MG&E workers who have been working since the power went out to get it restored, while also drawing attention to the unusual weather patterns.

“This is really, really unusual weather for Madison, to see 60 degrees in December and then to have these massive windstorms,” Rhodes-Conway said. “While it’s important to us to react in the moment to keep people safe, it’s also important for us to take a look at the bigger picture and make sure we’re doing everything we can to reduce the emissions that cause climate change and impact our weather patterns like this.”

No injuries have been reported in the Madison area as a result of the storms.

