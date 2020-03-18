Madison Water Utility suspends late payment fees until further notice

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Water Utililty announced Wednesday that it will be suspending late payment fees until further notice.

The decision comes in response to the continued spread of the coronavirus. In a news release, officials said they are working to minimize the personal and financial stresses that have developed because of the virus.

Any customers who are still able to pay their Municipal Services bill are asked to continue to do so. Anyone who has questions can contact water@madisonwater.org.

Officials also noted that Madison Water Utility never disconnects customers for late payments.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments