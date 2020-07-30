Madison voters have returned less than a third of all delivered absentee ballots

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Less than a third of all absentee ballots mailed to Madison voters for the Aug. 11 election have been returned to be counted.

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office sent out a news release Thursday encouraging voters to return their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can be counted for the Partisan Primary election.

Of the 68,592 ballots mailed to voters, only 20,856 have been returned to the Clerk’s Office.

State law requires that absentee ballots be received by election day in order for them to be counted. The Clerk’s Office said that in order for an absentee ballot to count, the envelope must be sealed, the voter must sign the envelope, the voter’s witness must sign the envelope and the witness’ address must be written on the envelope.

Any absentee ballots delivered to the Clerk’s Office after the election will not be counted.

Voters who still need to return their absentee ballots can mail them to the Clerk’s Office using the envelope provided with the ballot, drop the ballot off at any drop-off sites, drop the ballot off at the Clerk’s Office or any City of Madison absentee site or ask a trusted person to deliver the sealed ballot to the proper polling place on Election Day.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments