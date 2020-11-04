Madison voters approve historic referendum for MMSD schools

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison voters have voted in support of two requests from the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The requests were separated into two parts – a $33 million operating referendum and a $317 million facilities referendum.

The $317 million will be used to renovate the district’s four main high schools and add a new elementary school. Construction on the schools should wrap up in 2024.

The capital referendum will cost the average property owner about $140 per year for the next 22 years.

MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins and Board of Education President Gloria Reyes plan to hold a press conference Tuesday night to talk about the successful referendum.

