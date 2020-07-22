Madison volunteer makes more than 3,000 masks for area hospitals, organizations

MADISON, Wis. — Laurie Warren Jones spends four to five hours every day making face masks for the community during COVID-19, totaling up to more than 3,000 masks.

According to a release, Jones, a SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital volunteer, has donated about 1500 masks to St. Mary’s Hospital and the rest have been given to the YMCA, Lussier Community Education Center and the Gospel 5K Run/Walk. She also has given masks to a University of Wisconsin Engineering Department professor for a study on the efficacy of masks.

Jones has been sewing since she was 10 years old, the release said. She didn’t have to buy any fabric during the pandemic as everything was available at her house.

In addition to the masks, Jones created a pattern for procedure gowns for other volunteers and she made 42 gowns.

“Laurie has an incredible passion to her community,” Joanne Johnson, St. Mary’s Hospital Director of Volunteer Services, said. “We’re grateful for her generosity of time and talent.”