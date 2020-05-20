Madison VA selected as lead facility to reintroduce health care services

MADISON, Wis. — The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is working to reintroduce health care services as Wisconsin starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The facility will start to expand some services Wednesday.

“The safety of Veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” John Rohrer, Director of the Madison VA said. “VA will take into account guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services. As a high reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”

According to a release, Veterans Integrated Service Network selected the Madison VA as a lead site to be the first to implement a phased approach to reintroducing health care services.

The specific procedures that will be increasing include gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedic and operating room procedures and preparing related lab, imaging and specialty clinics.

The Madison VA will be phasing in an increase of face-to-face visits at the Beaver Dam Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

While there are more scheduled procedures, walk-in clinics are not open at this time. Only patients with a confirmed appointment should go to the hospital unless they experience a medical emergency.

Veterans are asked to go to the facility no earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment. Emergency medical and mental health care stay open and available.

The hospital has implemented safety measures including employee and veteran COVID-19 screening. Physical distancing, personal protective attire and frequent disinfection will remain in place at all facilities.

