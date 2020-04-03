Madison Trader Joe’s temporarily closed for cleaning
MADISON, Wis. — Trader Joe’s on Monroe Street is temporarily closed for cleaning after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post from Monroe Street Madison, the store is being thoroughly cleaned and restocked.
The post said the stores is hoping to reopen Sunday.
A crew member last present in the store on March 30 tested positive for COVID-19.
“This temporary closure is a precautionary measure taken for the safety of their crew members and customers, and to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the post said.
