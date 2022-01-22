Madison to deploy plows tonight, snow-covered roads still expected

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will clear roads during the Packers game, officials announced.

Snow is in the forecast and is expected to begin around kickoff for Saturday’s game. Thirty-two trucks will be deployed to treat Madison’s main routes.

Crews will also apply sand to hills, curves, and intersections that aren’t on salt routes. However, because of the low temperatures, the city’s salt treatment may be ineffective.

Streets Division officials said drivers should expect roads to be snowy and slippery. Drivers should give themselves extra time when traveling during and after the Packers game.

