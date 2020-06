You deserve a sweet treat for all the cleaning, cooking and quarantining you’ve been doing. Shanty Town is a plant-based pop-up run by spouses Caitlin Rockey and Aaron Mooney, who moved to Madison in May 2019. They make vegan doughnuts that are sold at Johnson Public House and Ledger Coffee Roasters in Garver Feed Mill. They also make cinnamon “re-rolls” using excess doughnut dough that’s rolled and filled with cinnamon sugar and covered in a vanilla glaze. You can also order a custom doughnut box to be picked up at either outlet, although availability is limited.