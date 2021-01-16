Madison teens team up for ‘Her Drive’ to collect hygiene products

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Madison students are helping out under-resourced people in Dane County.

Brenna Butler, Crystal Ni and Charlotte Thomas are hosting a “Her Drive” right now. It provides those in need with bras, feminine products, and other general hygiene products.

The girls are going around Madison collecting those items right now and will be donating them to Dane County Foster Home.

“Feminine products and general hygiene products, they’re a necessity but it’s expensive and harder to come by, especially for youth in foster care,” said Ni. “We wanted to make sure people in need got those items that they need.”

For more information, you can go to Her Drive’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

