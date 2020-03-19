Madison teenagers “Go-Go Grocery” shopping for those at-risk to coronavirus

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Most of the country is stocking up and preparing to stay home for awhile, but those who are at-risk in our community can be compromised just by being in a crowded grocery store. That’s where a group of Madison teenagers is stepping in.

A group of three 8th grade girls, Lilian Reiner, Nyree Pipson and Eudora Tvedt, are going grocery shopping so that those at-risk to the coronavirus don’t have to.

“We buy the groceries first and then they pay us later when we get to the house and drop it off,” Reiner said.

They’re not quite old enough to drive yet or even hold a part-time job, but the girls founded Go-Go Groceries after seeing a need in their community.

“We didn’t really know how big it would get,” Tvedt said. “We sort of thought it wasn’t going to be a big deal.”

The girls said they’re facing the same limitations everyone else is seeing at the stores.

“I’ve noticed a lot of empty shelves and there’s also a lot of limiting to one-per-family,” Reiner said. “That’s sometimes hard to fit the order, so we just contact them and ask them what they think would be best.”

Although the girls don’t fall into the at-risk category, they’re still taking precaution to protect themselves and others.

“We’ve made sure that we’re washing our hands a lot, and when we’re going shopping we’ve made sure to wipe off the carts before we use them, too,” Reiner said.

Pipson said some clients prefer they exchange the groceries for money without coming within six feet of each other.

Today I’m following along (6 ft. behind) a couple of middle school girls who are grocery shopping for those who can’t or don’t want to go to the store right now. They said they make about 5 runs each day. They can’t drive so they walk or bike. #News3Now #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bsKkvbz73F — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) March 19, 2020



While fighting an invisible virus can make a lot of people feel helpless, these girls are proving that’s not always the case.

“We never really thought we could do a lot about it because it wasn’t really in our control, but there’s always something you can do,” Tvedt said.

The girls will start online classes to finish 8th grade in April. They said they will still have time to help out. You email them at: gogogrocery19@gmail.com

