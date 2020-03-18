Madison teachers union donates $50,000 to United Way of Dane County

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Teachers Inc., the group that represents Madison teachers, announced Wednesday that it is donating $50,000 to the Covid-19 Madison Community Assistance Fund administered by United Way of Dane County.

The release also said that available MTI members will be volunteering to help UWDC with food delivery, childcare for emergency workers and staffing food pantries.

MTI also announced that it will be taking action to provide financial relief by offering no-interest loans of $1,000 for members who have been impacted by the pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments